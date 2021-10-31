Daena Soares is Miss Universe Jamaica

Daena Soares, a 22-year-old recent graduate of the University of the West Indies, is Miss Universe Jamaica 2021.

She was crowded Saturday night at the Riu Montego Bay hotel.

Soares beat nine other competitors for the title and will represent Jamaica at the Miss Universe finals which will be held December 12 in Israel.

The St Elizabeth native also copped the sectional prize for Most Photogenic.

Trishani Weller and Lauren Less were second and third respectively.