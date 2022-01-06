KINGSTON, Jamaica— It could have been an act of sabotage that put over 900,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at risk but acting chairman of the National Health Fund (NHF), Shane Dalling, refused to say so when the question was posed by a reporter during Thursday's COVID Conversations.

The NHF advised in a news release earlier Thursday that it had written to the Jamaica Constabulary Force asking it to launch an investigation into the circumstances leading to the breakdown in the operation of one of its cold rooms at its pharmaceutical warehouse.

The NHF said the incident occurred on Christmas Eve.

When asked during COVID Conversations, which was chaired by health and wellness minister Dr Christopher Tufton, what the NHF had observed that caused it to call in the police, Dalling explained that having received a response from the management and collected statements from the people who were responsible for responding to the temperature excursion “we found, preliminarily that a wire was cut for the cooling system”.

A temperature excursion refers to a deviation from given instructions. It is defined in the WHO Model Guidance as “an excursion event in which a Time Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceutical Product is exposed to temperatures outside the range(s) prescribed for storage and/or transport”.

According to Dalling, “The explanation given as to why the personnel didn't respond in a timely manner was sufficient cause for concern to call in the police and to also request an independent assessment by a firm outside the organisation to protect the integrity of the process and the credibility of the NHF and the storage facility”.

He emphasised that there was need to ensure that the report is clear and anyone who is culpable must be held accountable.

“We felt it necessary that based on what we saw preliminarily requires intervention of outside personnel,” he added.

In a follow-up question, Dalling was asked specifically if the management of the NHF suspected sabotage, but he did not answer that part of the question. Rather, he repeated what he said in his answer to the earlier question and what was contained in the news release.

In the news release the NHF noted that it had immediately suspended the distribution of the vaccines that were stored in the affected cold room. It also highlighted that there were still approximately 500,000 doses of COVID vaccines that were stored in another cold room that are available to continue the country's vaccination programme.

Apart from briefing the health and wellness ministry, the NHF said contact was made with relevant health organisations and medical experts to provide advice on the efficacy of the vaccines involved, in order to make a determination on their use.

Additionally, the NHF has asked auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct an independent investigation into whether management followed the Standard Operating Procedures for temperature monitoring of cold rooms at NHF's pharmaceutical warehouse, upon being alerted of the temperature irregularity.

Meanwhile, the NHF said full restoration of the cold room was completed and it is fully operational and functioning normally.

Additional measures have since been put in place to minimise chances of a recurrence and to reduce the risks associated with the warehousing of pharmaceuticals requiring cold storage.