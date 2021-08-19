Damage from Grace put at $171m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says preliminary figures of the damage caused by Tropical Storm Grace which passed through the island on Tuesday amount to $171 million, according to the National Works Agency (NWA).

He was speaking moments ago at a press conference to update the nation on several concerns, including the spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to Holness, six parishes were assessed to be badly damaged from the storm, namely Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland, St Mary, and Clarendon.

He said several communities were affected mainly by silt and debris, but that in total, 198 roads islandwide were affected.

The prime minister noted that 40 of these roads are now being cleared.

He noted that there was no reported loss of life associated with the storm.