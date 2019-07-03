Damaged pipeline causes water supply disruption along Washington Blvd

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers along the Washington Boulevard that they will be experiencing water supply disruption today due to emergency repair work being carried out to a damaged section of the transmission pipeline off the Mandela Highway.

According to the NWC, the existing leak is understood to have been caused by drilling works being done on the behalf of the Jamaica Public Service.

The NWC said it is estimating to have regular service restored by 8:00 pm today, July 3.



Areas said to be affected include Cooreville Gardens and New Haven, Washington Boulevard, Duhaney Park, Washington Gardens, Patrick City, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Moreton Park, Molynes Road and all roads leading off.