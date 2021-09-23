Dancer sets up GoFundMe for battered son

Dancer and choreographer Jamal Kriptic of the Kriptic Klique says a GoFundMe account has been set up in the name of his three-year-old son, Jamarie Cameron, to give the toddler and his mother access to a safe home.

Earlier this week, the entertainer whose birth name is Dewayne Cameron and his son were thrust into the media spotlight after a viral post showing the young boy's face badly bruised. The post revealed that the toddler was allegedly beaten by his stepfather.

The alleged abuser, 29-year-old Anthony Bailey, a truck driver of Berry Hill district, Riversdale, St Catherine was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding and assault occasioning bodily harm on Tuesday.

Since the incident, the junior Cameron and his mother have been staying with a relative.

In an interview with BUZZ earlier this week, the dancer expressed that, due to the nature of his job, he was unable to take on full responsibility for the day-to-day care of his son. However, he said he wants to ensure his son's safety. He said the GoFundMe account is to raise money to establish a safe dwelling for his son and the child's mother.

“The GoFundMe is to get my son in a better place. My babymother lived with her boyfriend (the accused) and she doesn't have anywhere to go and she can only stay with relatives for a certain time. As a babyfather, I want to help her,” he said, adding “I just want to make them comfortable because at the end of the day, she is the mother of my child.”

The target for the GoFundMe is US$5,000 (approximately J$738,550) goal. More than US$2,300 has been raised so far.