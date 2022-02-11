Danielle Williams clocks world lead in 60m hurdles

Danielle Williams clocks world lead in 60m hurdlesFriday, February 11, 2022
|
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA – Jamaica's Danielle Williams continued her preparation for the World Athletics World Indoors in Serbia next month with a blistering world leading 7.75 seconds to win the women's 60m hurdles final at the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson University in South Carolina on Friday.
Williams was extending her winning streak to three straight events and took over the world lead from American Kendra Harrison who had run 7.81 seconds a month ago at the same track.
Her time saw her move up to the second spot on the all-time Jamaican list only one hundredth of a second behind Michelle Freeman's national record 7.74 seconds and tied for 12th all time.
The former World Championships gold medallist ran 8.12 seconds in the first round and then 7.86 seconds in the semi-finals before blowing away the field in the final with 7.55 seconds.
Another Jamaican, Rosealee Cooper, set a Mississippi State school record running 8.08 seconds for fifth as Paula Salmon of North Carolina A&T was second with 7.83 seconds and Masai Russel of the University of Kentucky third in 7.93 seconds.
- Paul Reid
