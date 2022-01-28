Danielle Williams wins in Germany

GERMANY— Former outdoor world champion Danielle Williams set a new personal best of 7.84 seconds to win the women's 60m hurdles at the Karlsruhe Indoor meeting in Germany on Friday.

Williams just edged France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela on photo-finish after both were credited with the same time with Finland's Reetta Hurske third with a lifetime best 7.92 seconds.

The time lowered Williams' previous personal best of 7.86 seconds set in 2020 and joint second-best in the world this year with Samba-Mayela behind American Kendra Harrison's 7.81 seconds.

She is also tied for third-best all-time with Gillian Russell.

In the prelims, Williams won her heat with a then season's best 7.89 seconds while compatriot Megan Tapper was third in her heat in a personal best 8.06 seconds but did not show up for the final.

Paul A Reid