Danielle Williams wins in Germany

Danielle Williams wins in GermanyFriday, January 28, 2022
|
GERMANY— Former outdoor world champion Danielle Williams set a new personal best of 7.84 seconds to win the women's 60m hurdles at the Karlsruhe Indoor meeting in Germany on Friday.
Williams just edged France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela on photo-finish after both were credited with the same time with Finland's Reetta Hurske third with a lifetime best 7.92 seconds.
The time lowered Williams' previous personal best of 7.86 seconds set in 2020 and joint second-best in the world this year with Samba-Mayela behind American Kendra Harrison's 7.81 seconds.
She is also tied for third-best all-time with Gillian Russell.
In the prelims, Williams won her heat with a then season's best 7.89 seconds while compatriot Megan Tapper was third in her heat in a personal best 8.06 seconds but did not show up for the final.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy