Danusia Francis discharged by surgeon after suffering torn ACL

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican gymnast Danusia Francis has announced through her Instagram page that she was discharged by her surgeon on Monday after tearing her left ACL during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Francis in her post thanked supporters before describing the lengthy ordeal as a roller-coaster. She went on to encourage other athletes in similar situations.

“Officially discharged by my surgeon today! Massive thank you to @jamaicaolympic @gymnastics_jamaica @char_mainex @revitalizeclinic and my amazing surgeon/friend Fazal Ali for getting my knee strong again! What a rollercoaster!!” Francis wrote.

“For anyone else going through anything similar keep going, you've got this! And celebrate the small wins, that pic of me crying is happy tears when I managed hyperextension for the first time! Thanks for all the kind words, advice and support, I've made some new friends on here who have been so helpful,” she said.

Francis had to withdraw from competing in the balance beam, the vault and the floor exercise while in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics after learning that she had torn her ACL, but later in the week, gave a snippet of her performance on the uneven beam to satisfy her dream of being an Olympian.