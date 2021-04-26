Danusia Francis says full body suits for female gymnasts 'empowering'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — British-Jamaican gymnast Danusia Francis has welcomed the use of full body suits in gymnastics, saying it could "open the door" for more women in the sport.

Francis' comments were made after German gymnast Sarah Voss competed in a full body suit at the European Gymnastics Championships last week, a move followed by two teammates.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sportsday Francis said the suit, which covers the athlete's legs to ankle, "gives the power of choice back" to the athletes.

"I think it's amazing," the British-born athlete, who currently represents Jamaica, was quoted as saying.

Francis told the British publication that she didn't know the suits were allowed in competition until Voss wore one in the European all-around event.

"I feel empowered that we've got this option where we can choose to cover up," she said.

The international gymnastics federation (FIG) rules state competitors are allowed to wear a "one-piece leotard with full-length legs - hip to ankle", provided it is of elegant design.

Female gymnasts normally compete in leotards with bare legs. Their male counterparts wear shorts or trousers in all events.

Francis, who will represent Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics later this year, said full body suits would give athletes the "power back" and send a message that "we are not here to parade our bodies around - we're here to do sport and be taken seriously".

Athletes have been deducted points for adjusting leotards during competition, but Francis says these suits can eliminate the possibility of that happening.

"Obviously if it's that time of the month as well, you might not want to just have a small bit of material covering you down there," she said.

"So all of these issues have to be addressed and I think they've started the conversation at the very least."