Danusia Franics looking to coach more young gymnasts

Danusia Franics looking to coach more young gymnastsSaturday, January 08, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica- Looking to foster the growth of Jamaica's next generation of gymnasts, olympian Danusia Franics recently lent her expertise at the Jamaica School of Gymnastics.
Francis, who represented Jamaica at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, said in an Instagram post that she “had a great time coaching the up and coming gymnasts.”
And she said it's, “so exciting to see the talent [and I'm] looking forward to coaching in Jamaica more in the future."
At the Tokyo Olympics Francis was due to take part in the women's individual all-around event, however, two days before the competition she learned that she had torn her anterior cruciate ligament resulting in her decision to withdraw from the balance beam, the vault and the floor exercise. But, she chose to compete in the uneven bars with a bandaged knee.
