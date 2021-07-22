Danville Walker appointed senior VP at West Indies Petroleum

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Regional energy company West Indies Petroleum Company Limited (WIPL) has appointed Danville Walker as senior vice president.

Walker is a former commissioner of customs, director of elections and managing director of the Jamaica Observer Limited.

In recent years, he has served as national project director for social housing in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Walker was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) at the New York Office of the then Coopers & Lybrand now merged into PWC. He was also an associate professor of accounting at City University of New York for six years.

In reacting to his appointment, Walker said, "I am proud to have joined the team at WIPL, a company owned by Jamaicans, which has drawn on a variety of local and international expertise in the crucial energy sector.

“I note that WIPL has established strong and credible footprints across the region as a company which is renowned for solid performance in the energy sector - in particular in the areas of bunkering and fuel distribution,” he continued. “I look forward to assisting WIPL to build on this track record and to consolidate its plans for future expansion."

In welcoming Walker to the team, WIPL Chief Executive Officer, Charles Chambers said, “It's no secret that our company is taking steps to expand our participation in the energy sector across the region. The addition of Danville Walker to the team is a key strategic move in this regard. Mr Walker's record as a performer of the highest calibre speaks for itself. We welcome him to the team and are excited about WIPL's future prospects."

West Indies Petroleum was formed approximately nine years ago as a special purpose vehicle to enter the ship bunkering business in the Caribbean and Latin American region. The entity has developed into one of the region's leading Energy companies.

In 2020, West Indies Petroleum struck an exclusive long-term agreement with BP (formerly British Petroleum) under which BP will become the product source for all of WIPL's operations including bunkering, retail fuel sales and bulk regional distribution.