Daren Sammy appointed as the newest member of CWI Board of Directors

ST JOHN'S, Antigua — Former West Indies cricket Captain, Daren Sammy OBE, is the newest member of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board of Directors following his appointment as an independent non-member director, by the CWI Board at a meeting held last Thursday, June 17.

With over 14 years of international cricket experience, Sammy is renowned for leading the West Indies to back-to-back ICC T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016.

He is the first international cricketer from his native Saint Lucia where the national stadium has been named in his honour.

He has captained the Windward Islands cricket team in addition to several domestic T20 leagues both regionally and internationally. Sammy is an awardee of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II, and a Goodwill Ambassador for St Lucia. He is also the current Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and a Cricket Consultant for the St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The CWI said Sammy's appointment to the board of directors is in keeping with two of the fundamental principles which have guided CWI's improvement strategy for the past two years — increased utilisation of regional technical expertise and the implementation of a cricket first policy. The CWI said Sammy's appointment will add a fresh and more youthful perspective, as well as a high level of updated cricket know-how to enhance the existing expertise in the CWI Board room.

Commenting on Sammy's addition to the board, CWI President Ricky Skerritt said: “I am delighted to welcome Daren Sammy as an independent, non-member director whose role will be to ensure that all the right questions are being asked while contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions. Daren's fairly recent experience as a two-time World Cup winning captain will bring with him a much needed modern-day cricketer's perspective which should add valuable insights to Board discussions and decision-making. His appointment is testament to our commitment to strengthen CWI's governance, and to utilise expertise from across all stakeholder groups.”

On his new appointment, Sammy said, “It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI director; this is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field. All my local, regional and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much.”

Sammy is one of three appointments of independent directors approved at last Thursday's CWI Board of Directors' meeting to serve for the next two-years.

He joins Trinidadian Attorney Debra Coryat-Patton and Jamaican Surgeon and University Administrator, Dr Akshai Mansingh, who were both re-appointed to serve a second term.