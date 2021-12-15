Davis bashes Opposition for blocking SOE extension

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and member of parliament for St James South, Homer Davis, is pushing back at sections of the society that are opposed to the use of States of Public Emergencies (SOE) in the fight against crime and violence.

Addressing the St James Municipal Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay on Monday, December 13, Davis was very critical of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) for not supporting the government's recent move to have the SOE extended in several parishes, including St James.

He chastised Jamaicans who continue to “hide” from crime and not support the work of the security forces in their ongoing fight against criminals and criminality.

“Two things that jump out on us are COVID-19 and crime. We have been able to manage COVID-19 …COVID is not as fearful as crime…You maintain your distance as it relates to COVID, but you hide as it relates to crime. We have seen this parish in 2018 with its highest homicide rate in one year - 340. With the intervention of the State of Emergency, we were able to bring murders down by some 70 per cent... and the people of St James started to feel comfortable again,” Davis said.

He added that with the end of the SOE and the recent derailment of the government's plans to extend the measure, fear is again gripping Jamaicans.

The minister said he is confident that the government is making the right moves which will get crime under control and give confidence back to all Jamaicans.

“Let me say SOE or no SOE, there is a determination by this government, there is a focus by this government and this government will bring us back to a state where we can feel comfortable in our homes. The work of our security forces must be commended. They have worked tirelessly and smart, but if we as citizens were adopting some of those attributes to be smart in our neighbourhood and to communicate in a smart way…I don't think we would have reached this state as a country or as a parish…We need to move one step further and achieve peace among our people,” Davis said.

He added that with the New Year fast approaching, a renewed commitment must be made to rid the space of crime and criminality.

“I would say to the citizens of this parish enough is enough! If we adopt that approach, I am sure we can get this place to where we would really love for it to be. It is said that if you are not a part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem I am asking us all to be a part of the solution and let us build back stronger,” Davis added.

