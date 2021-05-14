Deadliest day for COVID-19 in T&T with 21 deaths recorded

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Thursday marked the deadliest day for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago since the pandemic began, with 21 deaths recorded.

The latest deaths, reported by the Ministry of Health, took the toll to 256. With 87 of those occurring this month, May is now also the month in which the most deaths have been recorded.

The ministry said the 21 latest deaths include six elderly females — five of them with comorbidities; six middle-aged women — half of them with comorbidities; five elderly men — four of them with comorbidities; three middle-aged males – one with comorbidities; and a young man without comorbidities.

The number of active cases is now 4,814. Since March 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in twin-island republic, there have been 14,814 cases.

The ministry also reported in its update on Thursday that 342 patients currently are hospitalised and being treated for COVID-19, while 103 persons are in step-down facilities, recovering from the virus.