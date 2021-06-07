Deadline extended for Flow video competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With several requests coming in from girls for more time to refine their entries, Flow is extending the deadline for their Girls in ICT Video Competition.

The video competition is being staged regionally as part of the company's continued commitment to inspire girls to pursue a career in ICT. It is open to girls between 12 – 15 years from any of C&W Communications' operating markets in the region, including Jamaica. Participants are to submit a 2 - 3minute video on the topic: “Why is it important for girls/women to pursue a career in ICT?”

Over the years, Flow has staged various activities and partnered with a range of organizations as it actively encourages girls to consider careers in ICT. Most recently, the company was a platinum sponsor of the Caribbean Girls Hack Technocreativity Hackathon where it hosted a mentorship session for the finalists and sponsored the Tech Zone at the event.

“While it is important for us to expose our girls to the wide variety of careers and opportunities in the ICT space, it is also important that we hear directly from them - What is driving their interest? What are the changes that they are hoping to see? And how do we, through collective idea-sharing and efforts, drive that gender balance in the ICT sector. We're looking forward to reviewing all the entries and sharing their thoughts with the rest of the world,” said Kayon Mitchell, communications director, Flow.

Girls in ICT Day 2021 was marked under the theme, “Connected Girls, Creating Brighter Futures!” and was geared at empowering and encouraging girls and young women to pursue STEM education, inspiring them to work in STEM careers, and also engaging the community while promoting collaboration through partnerships.

Details on the Flow/BTC Video competition may be found at: www.flowfoundationja.org/girls-in-ict-competition-2021/