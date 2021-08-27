Deadline for JLP scholarships extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the deadline for applications for the six Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) National Scholarships for 2021 has been extended to October 12.

He made the announcement on social media.

The scholarship opportunity is extended to Jamaicans who have been accepted into a university and are between ages 17 and 25.

The scholarships, which aim to provide educational opportunities for students who pursue specific subject areas, are this year named in honour of past ministers who were part of governments formed by the JLP.

The scholarships are:

- The Honourable Dr Mavis Gilmour Peterson scholarship for Science/ Mathematics and Education (post graduate)

- The Honourable Douglas Vaz scholarship for Economics.

- The Honourable Jeanette Grant Woodham scholarship for the Creative Industry.

- The Honourable Ryan Peralto scholarship for Computer Science/Cyber Security.

- The Honourable Ambassador Anthony Johnson scholarship for International Relations.

- The Honourable Edwin Allen scholarship rewarding Potential and Perseverance.

According to Holness, "These scholarships will be awarded to individuals with a strong record of academic achievement, who demonstrate a concern for others, a commitment to community and country, strong leadership potential and exemplary character."

Persons can apply for the scholarships at scholarships.jamaicalabourparty.com, as well as to seek additional information.