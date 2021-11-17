Carnage continues! Deaths from motor vehicle crashes surpass 400-mark

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year has raced across the 400-mark and now stands at 401 according to the latest statistics provided by the Ministry of Transport’s Road Safety Unit (RSU).

Worryingly for the authorities is the fact that 133 or 33 per cent of the victims perished in crashes that took place during the curfew hours imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Unit said fatal crashes and fatalities during curfew hours have increased by 112 per cent and 133 per cent respectively when compared with the similar period in 2020.

At 35 per cent, motor cyclists continue to account for the majority of road users killed in traffic crashes this year.

Meanwhile, the group classified as most vulnerable road users, continue to account for 62 per cent of all fatalities this year. They are pedal cyclists, motor cyclists, pillion riders and pedestrians.

A further breakdown of this group shows that 19 per cent of those killed were pedestrians, five per cent were pedal cyclists, 35 per cent were motorcyclists and three per cent were pillion riders.

Private motor vehicle drivers account for 18 per cent of road users killed while their passengers accounted for 13 per cent of all fatalities since January 1.

The RSU said fatal crashes and fatalities have both increased by four per cent this year when compared to the corresponding period in 2020. It said overall, fatalities for 2021 are projected to decrease by three per cent.