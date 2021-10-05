Debra Lopez-Spence appointed president of Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Debra Lopez-Spence has been appointed president of Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Company Limited (SJLIC).

The appointment sees the seasoned career-banker assuming responsibility for developing and executing the strategic and business plans for SJLIC with a strong focus on distribution, customer value proposition, operational risk management as well as talent management and retention.

Lopez-Spence stepped into the new post on August 1.

She has over 20 years' experience in increasingly senior roles in sales leadership, strategic planning, coaching and general management that span wealth management, insurance, brokerage, retail, small and medium sized enterprises and corporate banking in Jamaica, New Zealand and Australia.

According to Head of Insurance and Wealth at the Scotia Group Jamaica, Dr Adrian Stokes, Lopez-Spence is a dynamic leader with an extensive background in turning around business lines as well as building and leading world-class teams.

“Debra has always been a catalyst for enabling our team to deliver extraordinary results and we look forward to her leading the implementation of several new strategic initiatives planned for our life insurance business in the near future,” Stokes said.

Lopez-Spence also now holds primary accountability for the growth and profitability of individual life, group life and the pension businesses.

Now two-months into the role, Lopez-Spence said: “Insurance plays an integral role in our customers' financial journey and we are committed to doing our part by providing increased accessibility to Jamaicans. A key business line for the Group, Scotia Insurance has made key investments to enhance our customer value proposition, and we are well positioned for continued growth and contribution to the advancement of the industry.”

Lopez-Spence re-joined Scotia Group Jamaica (SGJ) in 2018 as vice president of sales and service at Scotia Life Insurance Company Limited.

Prior to that, she was vice-president of small and medium enterprises at Scotiabank, while previously holding positions at CIBC and NCB Capital Markets.

Lopez-Spence holds degrees from Florida International University and Barry University.