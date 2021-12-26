Decomposed body of taxi operator found in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica - The decomposed body of a taxi operator was found along a section of the Runaway Bay main road in St Ann on Saturday.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Gary Rhone, otherwise called 'Cash, of Bucknor district in May Pen, Clarendon.

Reports are that residents stumbled on the body in bushes about 9:00 am, and summoned the police.

The body was seen lying face down in an advanced state of decomposition by officers. It reportedly had stab wounds and gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending a post mortem.

Unconfirmed reports are that Rhone was reported missing since Tuesday, but could not be located by relatives.