Decomposed body with chop wounds found in St Elizabeth

Decomposed body with chop wounds found in St ElizabethMonday, May 17, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here are reporting that a body, believed to be that of a cattle farmer, was this morning found with chop wounds at a house in Fort Charles district near Treasure Beach.
Forty-seven-year-old Kirk Hall was last seen on Friday leaving a shop in his community around 7:00 pm.
It is reported that about 7:00 am on Monday, a relative went to look for Hall when they found a decomposed body at the rear of Hall's house.
The police were summoned. On arrival it was discovered that the body had what appeared to be chop wounds.
The police said they are relying on DNA analysis to confirm the identity.
Kasey Williams
