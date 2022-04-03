Deer hunter shoots self, dies in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica— A deer hunter accidentally shot himself Sunday morning while hunting deer in the forests of Portland. The deceased has been identified as 52 year-old David Watkins, a businessman from St James.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed the shooting which it labelled a death by misadventure. The accidental shooting took place at 7:00am.

"He accidentally shot himself; it was a death by misadventure. He was pronounced dead at hospital," a representative of the CCU told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Anecdotal reports suggest that Watkins was going down a hill, while holding the barrel of the gun when he slipped. The gun reportedly discharged and he was shot under the arm.