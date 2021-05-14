Defence attorney says St Ann girl in buggery case now claims vaginal penetration

Defence attorney says St Ann girl in buggery case now claims vaginal penetrationFriday, May 14, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica — Shantez Stewart, the attorney representing two of the six males accused of buggering a 13-year-old girl in St Ann, says one of his clients intends to file a defamation suit against the complainant, who has retracted her initial report.
He said the girl has made a contradicting statement, claiming it was only vaginal penetration and she was never buggered in the first place.
The six males, which include two 16 year olds and one 18 year old, are charged with abduction, buggery and grievous sexual assault
"In light of the information received, our client has every intention to give a statement to the police for them now to bring a charge against the complainant for her misleading statement that has defamed him,” Stewart told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Two of the accused today received bail when they appeared in the St Ann Parish Court. All six will return to court next Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police for St Ann Dwight Powell had previously told OBSERVER ONLINE that the 13-year-old child was sent by her mother, who was leaving for work, to stay with her grandmother. Upon arrival, she noticed that her grandmother was not home. The police said the child then decided to take a shortcut to a nearby shop, where she was approached by one of the suspects who forced her into an unfinished house, removed her clothes and buggered her.
According to the police, four more males who are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 23 later arrived on the scene and took turns with the young girl.
