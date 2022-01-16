Defending champs Cavalier SC off to winning start in new JPL season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending champions Cavalier SC made a winning start to the 2021-2022 Jamaica Premier League on Sunday after beating Arnett Gardens 2-1 in the opening game played at the Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at the University of the West Indies.

All three goals came in the second half after a slow start and the last two in time added on at the end of the second half.

Jamoy Topey headed Cavalier into the lead in the 60th minute and when Shavonney Willis pulled Arnett Gardens level deep into time added with a left footer from about 20 yards, it appeared the points would be shared.

However, Shaniel Thomas hit back with seconds to go, finding the far left corner with a low hard shot to give Cavalier all three points. Cavalier had won the last five games in the 2020-21 regular season and had beaten Arnett Gardens 3-0 in their only meeting.

Paul A Reid