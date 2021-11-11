Delivery man shot dead in St Thomas

Delivery man shot dead in St ThomasThursday, November 11, 2021
ST THOMAS, Jamaica— A delivery man was shot and killed this afternoon in the 11 Miles area of Bull Bay, St Thomas.
He was reportedly killed while on the job.
His identity has not yet been revealed.
Earlier today, two men were gunned down in Yallahs, St Thomas.
Read: Double murder in Yallahs, St Thomas
More details soon.
