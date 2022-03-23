Delta Sports aiming to make deep impact on Jamaica's sporting landscape

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Delta Sports, a subsidiary of Delta Shield group of companies, says it is gearing up to give back to Jamaica's sports fraternity with the hopes of making a big impact in the near future.

At a recent soft launch of the Delta Sports subsidiary, the founder Glenroy Walker expressed that the company has been quietly making their impact on the sporting landscape in recent months.

“We have been doing this through sponsorship and other philanthropic activities to various schools and sporting organizations across the country," he said. “Currently, we have adopted the Alphansus Davis High School Girls' Track & Field Team, where we provide them with gears needed for their meets and operation. We have been doing collaborative efforts with other businesses in and around the community, as well as internationally.”

The impact has extended beyond the field of play as they seek to improve all areas of life for the athletes.



Delta Sports has a flagship store in Mandeville from where they distribute their equipment which has also impacted Alphansus Davis High School in a way that supercedes sports.

"We engaged the school in their feeding program for the school, wired their surveillance system and helped program a course work in the educational system," said Walker who is a past student of Alphansus Davis High.



The head coach of the Alphansus Davis track team Megan Wilson-Copeland outlined the ways that Delta Sports have impacted her programme in the last few years.

“Delta Sports has contributed financially to the Alphansus Davis track team since 2018. They contributed towards the girls boarding before they moved unto the school campus and before the pandemic, they contributed to our team attending the Penn Relays in Philadelphia," he said.

"Delta Sports also donates food items that help with feeding the athletes while they are on campus. We have student athletes that have gone on scholarship overseas and they played an important part in contributing to the financial aspects of the athletes' needs.”

Copeland spoke of the importance of the contribution made by Walker and Delta Sports to the school.

“The contribution is very important and well needed because the Alphansus Davis High is not in a position to help the student athletes as they would want to, because not enough money is allocated for sports. Therefore, we have to depend on outside sources and so we welcome the support and must say a big thank you to Glenroy Walker, the head of Delta Shield.”