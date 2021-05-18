Dengue fever threat on the increase in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr Marcia Graham, says people must remain vigilant in preventing dengue fever, as the Aedes index is on the increase in the parish.

“We have seen an upward trend in our Aedes index from around 10 per cent in February, just under 12 per cent in March, and up to 16.4 per cent as at the end of April. This is a wrong direction that we are heading in and we are asking all our citizens to help us,” Dr Graham implored, at the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, held in Savanna-la-Mar, recently.

The Aedes index refers to the percentage of premises or homes in a limited, well-defined space, where actual breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito is found and the total number of houses examined in that area.

“It's been raining, and with each shower of rain comes a lot of potential breeding sites. It is everybody's responsibility to at least, once per week, search and destroy mosquito breeding sites,” Dr Graham said.

She said that there is the likelihood of persons in the parish getting dengue because of the increase of the Aedes index, and as such, persons must see a doctor if they feel they have contracted the illness.

Dr Graham said that some symptoms of COVID-19 and dengue are similar and people must seek medical attention if they are feeling ill.

“So, we cannot only do the COVID-19 test, but we can do the test for dengue fever as well, because it is a real possibility,” she said.

Symptoms of dengue include sudden onset of high fever with severe headache, fatigue, pain behind the eyes, muscle, bone or joint pain, skin rash, swollen glands and vomiting or feeling nauseous.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include acute onset of fever (over 38 degrees Celsius) and flu-like symptoms, including coughing and sneezing, as well as breathing difficulties.

People are encouraged to ensure that mosquito repellent used on skin and clothing contain DEET.

It is also advised that persons close windows before nightfall, open windows during fogging and change water in animal and pet containers regularly to prevent mosquito breeding.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for the spread of dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya viruses.