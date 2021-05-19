Denham Town Golden Age Home remains COVID free to date, says McKenzie

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Denham Town Golden Age Home in Kingston has not recorded a positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to date.

This is according to Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, who was making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.

“To date, 220 persons have been infected with 11 deaths recorded [at infirmaries and golden age homes]. The Denham Town Golden Age Home is the only facility that has not recorded a positive case of COVID-19,” McKenzie said.

“We grieve at the fact that any loss of life occurred. At the same time, I am really heartened that the mortality rate in the care facilities in Jamaica is absolutely one of the lowest in the Caribbean, Latin America and North America, and as far as Europe,” he continued.

The minister said the existing restrictions imposed by the Government, in relation to infirmaries, will remain in place.

Under the measures, no new patients will be admitted or visitors allowed. Family members, relatives and others can communicate with their loved ones through the use of smart phones and tablets provided to the facilities under the 'Virtually Connected While Staying Socially Distant' initiative.

In the meantime, the ministry, along with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, is reviewing the current restriction on new admissions to develop specific protocols to govern new admissions to care facilities that have the capacity.