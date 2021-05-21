Denham Town police list persons of interest

Denham Town police list persons of interestFriday, May 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Denham Town Police have listed several individuals as persons of interest following shooting incidents, which have occurred in the Kingston Western Division.
They are Kearon Angus, otherwise called 'Kadulla'; Jermaine Smith, otherwise called 'Bad Indian', and Dwayne Grant, otherwise called 'Billy'.
Men known only as 'Raheem', 'John Mary', 'Drive By', 'Pops', 'Rumbar', 'Den Den', and 'Beenie Man' were also listed as persons of interest.
The men are asked to report to the Denham Town Police Station immediately.
The police also encouraged people who know the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed to contact the Denham Town Police Station at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
