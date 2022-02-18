Dennis Meadows is 'out of line and out of order', says PNP Women's Movement

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) Women's Movement has labelled Dennis Meadows' 'attacks' on Krystal Tomlinson as “menacing and misogynistic”.

In response to a tweet made by Tomlinson in which she expressed that Meadows was struggling to sound honest in an interview about his choices of granting firearm permits to ex-convicts and people with criminal traces, the former deputy chairman of the Firearm Licensing Authority said Tomlinson “struggled to remain #babymother13 but failed miserably.”

The tweet took aim at Tomlinson's former relationship with dancehall artiste Beenie Man which resulted in the birth of her daughter.

In a release, the PNP Women's Movement president, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, shared that while the organisation notes Meadows' apology, his comments “calls into question his judgment.”

“His eagerness to devolve to ad-hominem attacks is rooted in sexism is shocking. He was misguided in thinking that the marital status of a woman is a pre-requisite for holding him accountable for his actions while he served as a public official,” she said. “His comments crossed the lines of common decency and showed clear disdain for and an unhealthy preoccupation with the reproductive rights of women. He was out of line and out of order.”

“Let this be a lesson to men. The public tolerance for this kind of attack on women is receding,” her statement continued.

Meadows has faced the full brunt of social media scorn since his tweet on Thursday night, with many users labelling his comments as inappropriate and rude.