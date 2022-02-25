Deno Crazy aims to break new ground with Flow campaign

Jamaican social media comedic star Deno Crazy will feature in a multimedia campaign for communications and entertainment provider Flow.

As the star of Flow's new Ya'ad & Road campaign, which the company says offers more Jamaicans greater access to the internet with the most affordable plans, Deno in a press release said he is looking forward to expanding his fan base to persons who aren't active on social media.

“I feel honoured to be a part of this campaign,” said Deno. “I am really big on brand development so I do believe the Ya'ad & Road campaign will expose me to an audience I wouldn't normally reach. If the 60-year-old aunty and the little baby nuh know mi now something wrong!”

By injecting humour in everyday scenarios and presenting it in an authentic and relatable way, Deno has developed a rabid fan base across social media. He has 819,000 followers on Instagram, 345,000 followers on TikTok and over 140,000 subscribers on YouTube.

According to the press release, Deno and the Flow team maintained the authentic look and feel of his social media comedy skits in his first major corporate partnership. The synergy between the two is a good fit that translates in both the TV commercials and radio scripts, the release stated.

Deno also shared that the collaboration on the project was fun because of the team he worked with.

“I would say the most fun elements of working with the Flow team is just being on set with some great people,” he shared. “I wasn't expecting to be so comfortable but everyone was jovial and accommodating. AND OMG THE FOOD!!”

Speaking on the surge of his career over the past year, he added: “I do believe people relate to my style of comedy because it's different but relatable. I take everyday issues, some are serious topics, and give you a refreshing take while still getting the message across.”

Deno's ability to get his messages across in a way most Jamaicans can appreciate made him a natural selection for the Ya'ad & Road campaign, according to Senior Marketing Director at Flow, Sara Martins de Oliveira. The authenticity and relatability of his content and the following he has built made him a great choice to represent the brand and the consumer benefits being offered.

“What we're offering is much more than an affordable mobile and internet plan. We are providing more Jamaicans with access to the internet whether they are at home or on the go so they can work, play, communicate and take care of their business,” she said. “The internet is a necessity, and we want the entire Jamaica to be connected and this campaign needed someone our value-driven consumers can best relate to. We love the authenticity of Deno's work and his ability to get his message across and we are very happy with the result.”

Flow's Ya'ad and Road plan offers subscribers internet at home and on their mobile for as low as $3,999 + GCT per month. The plan also provides heavily discounted smart devices starting at $3,000. If the subscription is done online at discoverflow.co the customer gets a free Samsung A7 tablet.