Department of Correctional Services receives 500 COVID-19 self-test kits

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Staff members and inmates at correctional institutions will have access to faster COVID-19 test results following the recent handover of 500 COVID-19 self-test kits to the Department of Correctional Services from the Ministry of National Security.

The kits, valued at more than $600,000, were received through a partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the institutions.

The kits were presented by State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne during a brief ceremony at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

Mayne, who delivered remarks, said the kits will aid in the department's fight against the virus.

“I know that this will go a far way and be a significant aid in your efforts, fight and response against COVID-19 in the correctional facilities. Of course, this does not circumvent your ordinary procedures and other established practices that you have been carrying out within your correctional facilities,” he said.

Mayne also commended the employees of the DCS for their hard work during this difficult time.

“The last two years have been rough for all of us, especially those of you who have to work within the correctional services, and a special commendation must be given to you because notwithstanding the difficulties, you have been able to discharge your responsibilities,” the minister expressed.

The Department of Correctional Services currently has 119 positive cases — 94 cases among its inmate population and 25 cases among staff members. These include two members of staff from the head office; three inmates and two staff members from Horizon Adult Remand Centre; two wards from Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre; 69 inmates and five staff members from Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre; two inmates and seven staff from South Camp Adult Correctional Centre; three staff from St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre; one staff from Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre; one staff from Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre; one staff from Carl Rattray Staff College; and one staff member from the New Broughton Sunset Adult Correctional Centre.

To date, 498 inmates/wards and 420 staff members have recovered from the virus.