Deputy mayor calls for assessment of MoBay's North Gully

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has called for a “structural assessment” of the city's North Gully, arguing that the facility requires immediate attention.

Addressing today's regular monthly general meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, the deputy mayor noted that although it's the responsibility of the National Works Agency (NWA) to address the defects of the gully, “the corporation also has a responsibility to the citizens of Montego Bay.”

“I do not wish to raise an alarm where the North Gully is concerned, but based on my limited technical knowledge, I believe we are losing the gully and even though it is within the remits of the National Works Agency, we as the local authority, we are equally responsible to the citizens of Montego Bay,” Vernon argued.

“Therefore, I am asking that through the CEO, we ascertain a report on the structural assessment of North Gully from the National Works Agency.”

Vernon, who is also the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Montego Bay South Division, through which sections of the North Gully run, cited the defective sewer lines that run in parts of the gully as a matter that needs to be addressed urgently.

“There are a myriad of problems where North Gully is concerned, and one is also where the sewer line runs from Cornwall Courts down to the lower section at 2 William Street. We lost [several] the caps for the sewage system there in 2017 and we [were able to] repair up to about 60 per cent of that,” said Vernon.

The deputy mayor had promised the residents being affected by the stench emanating from the sewage system due to the absence of the covers, that they will be replaced by next week.

“I want to acknowledge the citizens there who are feeling a little bit of discomfort due to the problem that persists at that section. We visited the gully yesterday, I did so with the National Water Commission and by next week, that section of the gully will be covered, the sewage section will be covered to mitigate that discomfort the citizens are feeling,” the councillor said.

The North Gully runs from Green Pond through several communities including Capital Heights, Cornwall Courts, Salt Spring and William Streets, ending in the sea in the downtown area of Montego Bay.

Rochelle Clayton