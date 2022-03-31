Deputy mayor calls for development of inclusive plan for Montego Bay

ST JAMES, Jamaica — As Jamaica ramps up activities to celebrate the nation's 60th anniversary as an independent country, there is a call for the development of a collective, inclusive plan for the city of Montego Bay.

In making the call, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Richard Vernon said the plan should be one that will be accepted, appreciated and embraced by all the citizens and should be used as a feeder into the national plan.

Vernon was addressing a ceremony at the St James Parish Library on Wednesday where the autobiography of businessman Clinton P Chin entitled “Memories of the city”, was launched.

During the ceremony, Councillor Vernon said his call comes as Jamaica sits on the cusp of the nation's golden jubilee and after many missed opportunities and at a time when questions still abound regarding the country's state of sustainability.

“Having memories of Montego Bay should prompt questions regarding our state of sustainability. What are we doing as a city to make Montego Bay the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business? What was missed in the past and which roads did we take to get to the many crossroads 60 years to date?” Vernon asked.

“The city refers to a geopolitical space, but also the people, its culture and economy, all of which must evolve simultaneously to maintain balance. How are we shaping the next 20 years as Montegonians? What is missing, I reckon, is that collective direction, that collective message, that collective goal for Montego Bay,” the councillor continued.

He noted that from a local government perspective, the representatives are committed to doing what must be done to improve the lives of the citizens, improving road networks across the parish to connect communities and continue with extensive cleaning of drains and gullies to mitigate against disastrous impacts.

“Since 2016, we have improved parochial infrastructure to the tune of approximately $1 billion and facilitated a more inclusive development for the disabled community in the form of access to sidewalks, access to our municipal building and most recently, taken the position to not approve commercial building plans that do not provide for said community,” he explained.

Vernon said development must take place in both the public and private sectors and called on business owners and business operators across Montego Bay to undertake an improvement programme at their buildings for Jamaica 60.

“We (at the St James Municipal Corporation) have taken the liberty to improve the appearance of our main building and I encourage property owners to follow suit. Freshen your paint and clean up your buildings so the city will look bright and new when we embark on our paint the city, paint the town initiative later this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vernon who is now acting mayor of Montego Bay is encouraging citizens not to lose hope and faith in their country and their city.

“I want to debunk any feeling of despair, hopelessness, faintness, frustration or doom harnessed towards Montego Bay, the state of our union or our progress as a people. To feel that way is tantamount to undoing the efforts, sacrifices, sweat and blood of our forefathers… Montego Bay has come a long way, from an economy built on lard, sugarcane, banana and being just a destination, to being the leading tourism product of the Caribbean, the leading business process outsourcing city in Jamaica, producing many talents and professionals, home to the largest airport in the Caribbean. Being the fastest growing city in the Caribbean has many positives, but with development, comes many negative impacts,” he said.

“If there is a place to realise our state of the future, it must be in that plan. The local sustainable development plan will inform our path to environmental preservation, good and participatory governance, infrastructural development, social security, community safety, economic enhancement and the development of our people,” he added.

Councillor Vernon further committed to working on this inclusive plan no later than 2023 as “we usher our home to a state of pride, sustainability and prosperity”.

“The plan will afford us that road map, to freedom and development,” Vernon said.