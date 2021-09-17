Deputy superintendent on sex charge offered bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Forty-nine-year-old Gary Chambers, a deputy superintendent of police assigned to the Marine Division, was today offered bail in the amount of $100,000 in the St Catherine Parish Court when he appeared with his lawyer, Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie, to answer to a charge of indecent assault.

The charge followed a recent ruling made by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

It's alleged that Chambers indecently assaulted a female officer in October of 2016 whilst on a journey with her in a motor car. The female made a formal report to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) five months after.

In applying for bail Champagnie invited the court to note the date of the alleged incident to the time when the formal report was made. He stressed that all throughout this period his client was available and in fact had himself expressed concerns formally, about the lack of progress of the investigations when it came to his attention months after October 2016 when he was passed over for promotion within the force.

Champagnie stressed that the allegation, on his instructions from his client, was unfounded and rooted in malice.

Chambers is to return to court on December 3, 2021 when it is expected that the prosecution will be in a position to agree to a trial date.