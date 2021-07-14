Dequity Capital increases stake in Dolla Financial

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Dequity Capital recently raised its stake by 5.82 per cent to hold a 25 per cent position in the regional lending company Dolla Financial Services Limited, which reported its second quarter of profits exceeding its previous year annual profits.

According to a statement from Dequity Capital, the move comes as part of the company's plans to expand its financial services scope within its diverse portfolio of companies.

CEO of the St Lucian privately-held investment company, Adrian Smith, explained that the increase in the stake of the company is a positive indicator of their confidence in the present financial results and the future success of Dolla Financial and the steady recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith added that the management team is robust with a dynamic CEO -- Kadeen Mairs -- one necessary for this type of business.

He also noted that the previous success of Dolla raising $200 million in its bond raise brokered by GK Capital further highlights the confidence that both individual and institution investors have in the company.

He, however, was tightlipped on the price paid on the transaction effected July 5, but stated that based on the current performance of Dolla and expansion regionally, its valuation at the end of this financial year will be well over $2 billion.

Dequity Capital owns a collection of diversified businesses operating in several sectors within emerging markets and also recently acquired a 20 per cent stake in a real estate company with first development to break ground this year with revenues estimated at $1.4 billion.

Dequity has is also eying the healthcare industry and is in negotiations to acquire a 40 per cent stake in a well-known hospital.