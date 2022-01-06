Desmond Haynes appointed new Windies chief selector

Desmond Haynes appointed new Windies chief selectorThursday, January 06, 2022
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – Batting legend Desmond Haynes has been appointed the new chairman of selectors by Cricket West Indies.
The 65-year-old, who has in the past served as a batting consultant to the men's squad, replaces Roger Harper who was sacked last month.
Barbadian Haynes has been handed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will have the remainder of his selection committee named shortly.
In 116 Tests and 238 One-Day Internationals between 1978 and 1994, Haynes racked up 7,487 runs in the longest format and 8,648 in the shorter form.
He formed part of perhaps the most celebrated opening pair in history, alongside fellow Barbadian Sir Gordon Greenidge.
