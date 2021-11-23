Desnoes & Geddes warns public to be wary of fake website offering prizes

Desnoes & Geddes warns public to be wary of fake website offering prizesTuesday, November 23, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Beverage giants, Desnoes & Geddes is urging the public to be wary of a false website carrying out a promotion using the company's name.
In a release, the company shared that the website has been offering monetary prizes in celebration of their 100th anniversary. Participants are reportedly being asked to fill out a questionnaire requiring personal information with the promise of cash prizes.
The company wants to make it known that not only did they celebrate their 100th anniversary back in 2018 but that they do not put out promotions that require participants to divulge personal information.
“We are aware of a website purporting to represent Desnoes and Geddes 100th Anniversary while offering monetary prizes for the completion of a questionnaire. Neither Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Limited nor any of our brands are associated with this website,” the statement read.
It continued; “we therefore urge the public to be vigilant in protecting their personal information to avoid phishing and internet fraud. D&G celebrated 100 years of operations in 2018. Further, it is not our practice to carry out promotions that require consumers to submit personal information in this manner.”
The company also used the opportunity to encourage people who have been approached or who are aware of the 100th anniversary promotion to file a police report.
