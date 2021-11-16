Despite SOE, bloodletting continues in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man was shot dead in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, by an unknown assailant this afternoon, even as a State of Emergency has been established in the parish since Sunday.

The identity of the deceased man has not been established.

Ironically, according to an OBSERVER ONLINE source, the deadly attack took place while the victim was attending a training session put on through the Peace Management Initiative. The topic of the training was said to be on family-and-gender-based violence.

Reports are that shortly before 1:00 pm, the trainee, who was seated during the lunch break, was pounced upon and shot by a lone gunman on the premises of the resource centre where the event was being staged

The police have confirmed the fatal shooting but no motive has been established.

Horace Hines