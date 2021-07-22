Despite high opposition, some Jamaicans in Japan support Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan – Despite overwhelming opposition in Japan to the Tokyo Olympics, some Jamaicans living there are content with the country hosting the Games.

More than 80 per cent of Japanese are not in favour of the hosting of the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, and prefer if the event was postponed or cancelled, according to recent polls.

The surveys were conducted against the background of soaring COVID-19 cases and a state of emergency which will continue throughout the event.

However, organisers have promised a safe Olympics, putting in place a strict set of rules for participants and staff, and barring spectators from attending among other measures.

Knowing some of the precautionary protocols, Lij Tafari, a Jamaican who teaches English in Japan, says he thinks the Olympics can still be held successfully.

“As it relates to the Olympics being held, the fact that other sports are being held, events are being held, people are still travelling, I don't really think it's a big issue,” Tafari told Observer Online.

Dean Jackson, another Jamaican who teaches English, believes Japan is the country most capable of hosting the Games in a pandemic. Mask wearing, a rise in toll fees to Tokyo to dissuade driving into the city, and earlier closing hours for restaurants and businesses are just some of the measures he said the Japanese government has taken to curb traffic into Tokyo ahead of the Games as well as limit unnecessary activity around the provinces.

“Japan is the best county to host it in terms of safety and procedures… There's a lot of precautions going on,” he said.

“And the major thing,” Jackson added, “If we postpone the event again, the message we will be sending is that the world is not ready. If the Olympics get cancelled, a lot of things get cancelled.”

Ashley Hall, an English language teaching assistant, expressed a similar sentiment to Jackson's.

“The Olympics is held once every four years and to host it is a big achievement. So [as to not] to have that opportunity pass you by, even after the postponement… they're making the best of the situation,” she said, adding that she was particularly satisfied with the measures in place at the Olympic village and 'athletes bubble' created to prevent, control, and minimise the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Above all, all the Jamaicans interviewed by Observer Online said they were excitedly looking forward to watching the performances of the Jamaican team in Tokyo, albeit via television.

Originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, the Tokyo Olympics was postponed to this year due to the pandemic. The Games have been canceled only three times in history, once during World War I and twice during World War II.

