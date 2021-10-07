Detectives seek help to identify body at tyre shop

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – Detectives assigned to the Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man whose body was found at a tyre shop on the Royal Flat main road in Manchester on Thursday.



The body is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) long.



Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 6:45 a.m., an employee at the tyre shop discovered the deceased lying on a bed in a room adjoining the shop and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, the body was found with a gunshot wound. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.



Detectives are asking anyone who may be able to assist in identifying the body to contact the Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876-962-2832, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.