Devastating to lose 'Bunny' Diamond in the same week as 'Tabby' Diamond – Grange

This after news that Fitzroy 'Bunny' Simpson, another member of the reggae group died on Friday morning after a long battle with diabetes.

In a release, Grange said the “double loss is really devastating” and that “it is hard to believe that two members of the Mighty Diamonds would pass within days of each other.”

“I gave assistance to Bunny by providing him with a wheelchair and physiotherapy equipment and was constantly in touch with his daughter, Ronece,” her statement continued. “My deepest sympathy goes out to Ronece, to his other daughters, Gillian and Rosemarie; and to his sons Dillion, Omar and Allan and of course to the remaining Diamond, Lloyd 'Judge' Ferguson, who with Tabby and Bunny, formed the Mighty Diamonds. I extend sympathy also to his friends and associates to the music fraternity.

“Rest in peace, 'Mighty Diamond' - Fitzroy 'Bunny' Simpson, and may light perpetual shine on you,” it ended.

Fitzroy 'Bunny' Simpson's death follows the murder of the leader of group, Donald 'Tabby' Shaw, who was killed on Monday, March 28 in a drive-by shooting at McKinley Crescent in the Olympic Way community of St Andrew. He was 66 years old.