'Devil Man' killed in Hermitage

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Thirty-year-old Javon Marco-Grant otherwise called 'Devil Man', of Beaumont Road in Hermitage, St Andrew was killed and two men injured during a shooting incident in the community on Wednesday, September 8.

Reports from the August Town police are that about 11:30 pm, all three men were sitting in a yard when armed men approached them and opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were summoned and the injured men were seen with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where Marco-Grant was pronounced dead and the other men admitted for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.