'Diabolical love affair with guns robbing our children of their future' – MP Williams

'Diabolical love affair with guns robbing our children of their future' – MP WilliamsTuesday, December 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for the Central Kingston constituency, Donovan Williams, says he is deeply saddened by the news that a child was shot and killed in the vicinity of Upper Tex Lane on Monday afternoon.
“It pains my heart to know that this diabolical love affair with guns is robbing our children of their future,” Williams said.
It is alleged that a man was toying with a gun when it went off hitting six-year-old Timora McCallum. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Read: 6-y-o girl killed in accidental shooting in Central Kingston
The MP said he will be visiting the location soon to ascertain what transpired as the information received is still "somewhat sketchy”.
