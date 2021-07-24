Diaspora foundation aims to send 500 children to school

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In a bid to ease the financial pressures faced by some Jamaican families, especially those in underserved communities, US-based non-profit organisation Diaspora For Children Foundation will provide assistance to 500 children for the new school year.

The release initiative, dubbed Send A Child In Jamaica To School, will utilise a crowdfunding-based approach to donate and supply resources to the needy boys and girls, the organisation said in a release.

It added that five primary schools across the island have been ear-marked for the project: Kensington Basic School in Portmore, St Catherine; Highgate Primary, St Mary; from Clarendon York Town Primary and Rock River All Age School and New Forest Primary in Manchester.

Additionally, to ensure that the children have the tools needed to learn, Send A Child In Jamaica To School will provide each student from the selected school with a backpack, books, pencils and sharpeners.

“The pandemic has hit everyone hard. We must never forget the most vulnerable in society and those who are in need. We are hoping to help parents in schools that typically don't get a lot of support to worry less about school supplies,” explained IB Konteh, director of Diaspora For Children Foundation.

He continued, “I am happy that through Send A Child In Jamaica To School, each child stands to benefit, not just through the resources we intend to provide, but also by keeping their enthusiasm for learning alive. The schools have expressed their excitement for the help and look forward to the growing partnership.”

Send A Child In Jamaica To School is the second major undertaking for the Diaspora For Children Foundation. Recently, the foundation collaborated with Reachout Salone — a charity organisation based in Sierra Leone focused on community outreach -- to send 120 children from Freetown, Sierra Leone to school.

According to Paige Bryan, financial director of Diaspora For Children Foundation, “Every donation, no matter how small it is, will make a big difference for these underprivileged children. We have been in a pandemic for almost two years that has caused economic strain on a lot of the parents and guardians as many of them have suffered from job loss and wage cuts. No child should miss out on having an education because of lack of resources, which is why this campaign is so important. A backpack or even a set of pencils can help relieve the stress on the parents to send their school back to school in September.”

The Send A Child In Jamaica To School project is seeking to raise USD$5,000.

To help send over 500 unprivileged children to school, participate by donating to the GoFundMe by visiting the organisation's website at www.diasporaforchildren.wixsite.com/home or email diasporaforchildren@gmail.com.