Diaspora lauded for continued support during COVID pandemic

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Members of the Jamaican Diaspora have been praised for their support of the local tourism sector as a result of the onset of the weakening coronavirus pandemic.

The accolade has come from Chair of the Montego Bay Chapter of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Nadine Spence, who explained that during this challenging period, members of the Diaspora have been making their presence felt.

“During our lockdown periods, who did we see most? We saw the Diaspora, and even if we weren’t seeing them before, the COVID pandemic highlighted how vital and important they were and are to our market,” Spence said.

“They come home all the time. Frequently, we see them during the holiday period, but they come back systematically throughout the year for various reasons. I know for a fact that they play a pivotal role in this industry and I dare anyone to say otherwise,” Spence continued.

She said when many Diasporans come to Jamaica, their time is usually split between tourist-based activities and going home.

“There are persons who want to go home; their place of birth is Jamaica, so they will go home and sometimes they split it by spending time in the hotel and with their family, and that is understandable. But for the most part, they are the ones who supported the industry throughout the pandemic and it is no different prior to the pandemic. It’s just that we were not zoning in on their level of activities, as it relates to tourism,” she said.

She said among the groups that saw benefits from the return of members of the Diaspora to Jamaica during the tough period are rent-a-car businesses. Spence, who owns and operates the franchise for Sixt Car Rentals in Jamaica, a business that originated out of Germany, noted that there was still demand for the vehicles.

“They wanted rental cars more. It’s at a time when they would have preferred to take their private transportation rather than go in public and so the rent a car business did pretty well,” she said.

Spence said things have been improving overall in the travel sector. And for 2022, she said the outlook is quite positive for the sector.

“We are seeing the numbers just increasing in every aspect; transportation, attractions, hospitality — straight across the board everybody is seeing an increase in traffic and its positive. Based on where we are coming from, negative inflows all of 2020, barely catching up in 2021, right now, 2022 is looking so much better for the industry,” she said.