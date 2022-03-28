Dietician calls on Jamaicans to reduce salt intake

ST JAMES, Jamaica - Jamaicans should consume more locally grown foods to reduce their salt intake, says Regional Dietician at the Western Regional Health Authority Dr Rosalee Brown.

Dr Brown pointed out that research has shown that sodium is a contributor to the problem of high blood pressure.

“It is for us to go back, as much as possible, to consuming more of our locally grown foods, natural food [such as] our breadfruit, our yam, our ground provisions, our vegetables, our fruits, and so on. In their natural form [they] are not high in sodium,” she noted.

Sodium is a mineral that occurs naturally in many of the foods eaten. Sodium chloride, or salt, is the most common type of sodium found in nature.

“The problem with sodium is related to foods which are processed, so we just need to educate our population to reduce the intake of anything which is processed [such as] bread, crackers, canned foods and processed meats; and [encourage them] to consume more unprocessed foods [and] to flavour more with fresh herbs and spices,” Dr Brown encouraged.

She said the messages about the dangers of consuming processed foods are simple, but it is difficult for the messages to get through because of the culture that exists on the island.

“We have grown up in a culture, especially the younger population, of eating more convenience foods. They are on the run, so they consume things from packets, cans and things which are partially processed, and this is the driver in terms of sodium. So, education is important and not just in offering information but showing them how,” Dr Brown emphasised.