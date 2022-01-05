Digicel Foundation donates PPE to Savanna-la-Mar Hospital

Digicel Foundation donates PPE to Savanna-la-Mar HospitalWednesday, January 05, 2022
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — In boosting the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital’s preparation for the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the Digicel Foundation recently made a major donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the institution.
The donation is part of the foundation’s efforts to provide selected hospitals with additional supplies of disposable gloves, face shields, masks and hazmat suits.
In welcoming the donation, CEO of the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, Camille Lewin, said, “These items will be of great use in our fight against COVID-19. We are expecting a fourth wave of the virus and if it is anything like what we encountered in August, we will need these items. If we have an uptick in the admission rate, we will soon exhaust all the PPE items we currently have in store.”
Hospital administrator, Tanesia Tomlinson, echoed Lewin's sentiments, further stating, “We welcome the partnership from Digicel and the private sector because the government cannot fight COVID-19 alone. Westmorland was hard-hit by the third wave of the virus in August, so this help is essential — it will help us to better serve our patients and protect our staff.”
Shortly after handing over the over 50,000 pieces of protective gear, Digicel Jamaica Public Relations and Communications Manager, Elon Parkinson, noted, “The pandemic has been difficult for us all, especially the people and institutions on the front line helping to keep us safe. Although we hope that Jamaica will be spared the worst of the predicted fourth wave, it is important for us to be as prepared as possible.”
