Digicel Foundation gifts teen tutor and students with tablets

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 14-year-old student who rose to national attention for teaching younger students in his community has received a well-deserved upgrade to his makeshift classroom, thanks to the Digicel Foundation.

Kelvin Peart was gifted a whiteboard, tablets and school supplies from the Digicel Foundation following news that he had converted a neighbourhood bar into a small classroom to help primary school students in the community of Queenhythe, St Ann, keep up with schoolwork.

The students, ranging from 7-11 years, have remained eager to learn, despite the closure of schools due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Some of them did not have tablets to access online classes.

Impressed by Peart and what he has been able to achieve, CEO of the Digicel Foundation, Charmaine Daniels, commented, “When young persons like Kelvin step up to support their communities, it's important that we recognise and support them. He is showing us what it means to be 'Better Together' by helping to ensure that the children in his community don't get left behind.”

Tamara Pete, whose child has benefitted from Kelvin's lessons, expressed deep joy for the work being done by the teenager. “It's a good thing to see a young youth like that, doing this for the kids,” she exclaimed. “Mi like it so till mi can't even talk 'bout it. My daughter been learning a lot since she come around here.”

Grateful for the tablet presented to her daughter, Tanisha Todd, Pete continued, “Thank you Digicel Foundation for giving my child and the others a tablet. At first, she was using a phone to do online classes but it wasn't working properly. This tablet will help them to further their education.”

Kelvin, a third-form Ferncourt High student, was lost for words when he and his fellow students received their tablets.

“I feel good, words can't tell,” he said, after taking a moment to gather his thoughts. “Before, I brought my things down here, give them work, and then go in a corner and do my school work. Now, the students can access their online classes; some of the students who are doing PEP can understand better, and their teachers can get to explain to them too.”

Carnel Campbell, construction manager at the Digicel Foundation, erected the new whiteboard before sharing an inspirational word with the children. “Kelvin is a beacon to young minds in Jamaica and we appreciate the immaculate work young Kelvin has been doing in the Queenhythe community. We also have to salute his parents for supporting him 100 per cent.”

Jeneard Williamson, Education and Special Needs Project Officer at the Digicel Foundation, was also on location to give a quick demo of the tablets. Each device included a Digicel SIM so that students can connect to the Digicel LTE mobile data while on the go, and access more than 120 educational sites and other learning material when they activate an Education Plan.

Arthur Hall