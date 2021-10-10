Digicel Guyana taken to court for illegal use of spectrum

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The Government of Guyana has filed Criminal and Civil action against U-Mobile Cellular company, which operates Digicel in Guyana, over unauthorized usage of spectrum.

According to Court documents filed by Attorney General Anil Nandlall, last month, Digicel received notice from the Telecommunication Agency to cease the unauthorized use of spectrum in the 700MHz band.

The Attorney General contends that the company failed to comply with the directions although it was in breach.

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, who is responsible for telecommunications, lodged several complaints against Digicel; one of the alleged offences dates back to between December 1, 2020 and October 4.

Digicel has been accused of failing to comply with directions under the Telecommunications Spectrum Management Regulations.

Nandlall, who released the documents to the media, described the legal action as “several criminal charges.”