Digicel Guyana taken to court for illegal use of spectrum

Digicel Guyana taken to court for illegal use of spectrumSunday, October 10, 2021
|
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The Government of Guyana has filed Criminal and Civil action against U-Mobile Cellular company, which operates Digicel in Guyana, over unauthorized usage of spectrum.
According to Court documents filed by Attorney General Anil Nandlall, last month, Digicel received notice from the Telecommunication Agency to cease the unauthorized use of spectrum in the 700MHz band.
The Attorney General contends that the company failed to comply with the directions although it was in breach.
Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, who is responsible for telecommunications, lodged several complaints against Digicel; one of the alleged offences dates back to between December 1, 2020 and October 4.
Digicel has been accused of failing to comply with directions under the Telecommunications Spectrum Management Regulations.
Nandlall, who released the documents to the media, described the legal action as “several criminal charges.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy