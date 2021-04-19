Digicel chairman calls on UK government to 'step up and do the right thing' for St Vincent & the Grenadines

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With St Vincent & the Grenadines facing a humanitarian crisis with the ongoing La Soufrière volcanic activity causing the mass displacement of over 30,000 people, food insecurity, and a potential public health emergency, Digicel Chairman Denis O'Brien is calling on the United Kingdom(UK) government to step up and do the right thing.

The UK Government committed £200,000 through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to support the regional response.

But commenting on the “pitiful donation”, O'Brien, said in a statement, “In a time of dire need, the UK government's pitiful donation is a slap in the face to the people of St Vincent & the Grenadines who, as members of the Commonwealth, find themselves in a desperate situation. The UK government needs to step up, do the right thing and increase substantially its aid and financial assistance as a matter of urgency; this would be a small measure of the historical debt owed to these communities.”

Nations like St Vincent & the Grenadines have historically been slave nations of the UK and, since Independence, have maintained strong political, legal, administrative, tourist and trade links with the UK.

As part of the Windrush Generation, which assisted British reconstruction activities after the devastation of World War II, they served in many occupations hit by labour shortages – yet their children were subjected to deportation and threats of deportation from the UK despite living and working there for decades because of a lack of official paperwork, the statement read.